Filed Under:Andrew Klein, Andrew Klein funeral, Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Fatal crash, Local TV, Reisterstown Road, road delays, Traffic


REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Andrew Klein, a local grocer and philanthropist, who died in a 12-vehicle crash in Bel Air on Monday, is being laid to rest Wednesday.

The funeral will be held at Levinson Chapel in Pikesville at 1 p.m.

Expect major road closures and delays Wednesday between 12:30 to 3 p.m. for Klein’s funeral procession.

The procession will travel from the 8900 block of Reisterstown Rd, EB I-695, SB I-83, E. North Ave to 2100 block of Belair Rd.

Baltimore County Police encourage drivers to plan ahead to take an alternate route.

