



Andrew Klein, a local grocer and philanthropist, who died in a 12-vehicle crash in Bel Air on Monday, is being laid to rest Wednesday.

The funeral will be held at Levinson Chapel in Pikesville at 1 p.m.

Expect major road closures and delays Wednesday between 12:30 to 3 p.m. for Klein’s funeral procession.

Expect delays today around 12:30-3 pm for a large funeral procession traveling from 8900 blk of Reisterstown Rd, EB I-695, SB I-83, E North Ave to 2100 blk of Belair Rd. Plan ahead to take an alternate route.

The procession will travel from the 8900 block of Reisterstown Rd, EB I-695, SB I-83, E. North Ave to 2100 block of Belair Rd.

Baltimore County Police encourage drivers to plan ahead to take an alternate route.

