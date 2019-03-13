Comments
REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Andrew Klein, a local grocer and philanthropist, who died in a 12-vehicle crash in Bel Air on Monday, is being laid to rest Wednesday.
REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Andrew Klein, a local grocer and philanthropist, who died in a 12-vehicle crash in Bel Air on Monday, is being laid to rest Wednesday.
The funeral will be held at Levinson Chapel in Pikesville at 1 p.m.
Expect major road closures and delays Wednesday between 12:30 to 3 p.m. for Klein’s funeral procession.
The procession will travel from the 8900 block of Reisterstown Rd, EB I-695, SB I-83, E. North Ave to 2100 block of Belair Rd.
Baltimore County Police encourage drivers to plan ahead to take an alternate route.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook