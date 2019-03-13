  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Scooter companies “Lime and “Bird” have more competition in Maryland.

Starting Wednesday, “Spin” makes its debut in Baltimore.

The San Francisco-based dockless scooter company will start with 80 scooters in three locations, two in Washington Village and one in Reservoir Hill.

“Spin” already has fleets of scooters at Towson University and Goucher College.

They charge riders $1 to unlock the scooter, and an additional 15 cents per minute to ride.

