



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Spoken and written words are very powerful. They are a part of our lives 24/7-365. Two words I love to hear, and say, are a part of our weeks-end outlook. And they are, “and warmer.” This time of the year those words become more frequent in our broadcast’s. Now granted the words, “getting cooler” also play into our forecast discussions as well, (as will be the case this weekend.) But notice the words “much colder” are on the bench.

“And warmer?” Yep!! Today 56°. The next two days the mid to mid-upper 60’s. “And warmer.” Back to the low 50’s into the weekend, and there are the words, “getting cooler.”

Did you notice yesterday how comfortable the afternoon was. The high was only 52 but it stayed in the low 50’s for a few hours. A month ago a high of 52° would have lasted for about 15 minutes. But with that sun now almost high enough to cause a light sunburn the mild feel lingers. And that is one reason I have “much colder” not in the lineup. Trust me we WILL say “much colder” at some point over the next couple of weeks but it sure beats hearing, or reading them every few day’s. #wearelivinlarge

MB!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook