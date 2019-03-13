Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pleasant and very seasonal day all across the region.
Some morning sun did give way to some clouds, and they will likely be around at times Thursday.
Tomorrow will be a milder day and we may see a brief shower after midnight.
Even warmer air will move in by Friday and a few showers with a rumble of thunder is possible.
Cooler, but drier air will follow for the weekend.
Enjoy these last days of winter. Bob Turk
