



A pleasant and very seasonal day all across the region.

Some morning sun did give way to some clouds, and they will likely be around at times Thursday.

Tomorrow will be a milder day and we may see a brief shower after midnight.

Even warmer air will move in by Friday and a few showers with a rumble of thunder is possible.

Cooler, but drier air will follow for the weekend.

Enjoy these last days of winter. Bob Turk

