BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that left an 11-year-old boy hospitalized in south Baltimore Thursday evening.

At around 5:50 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Round Road and Seagull Avenue for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found an 11-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police also found a 34-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe both victims were outside when they were approached by a suspect who shot them.

A person of interest was taken into custody by police at the scene.

The motive for this shooting is unknown at this time.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are continuing to investigate this incident.