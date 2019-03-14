



Local pizzerias are gearing up to celebrate Pi Day on March 14th.

Pi is the mathematical rounded number of 3.14 which represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to it’s diameter.

Check out these restaurants offering amazing deals for all Baltimorean pizza lovers.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza will be offering walk in customers with their app the chance to build your own 11′ inch pizza for only $3.14. They are located in Baltimore (600 E Pratt St.), Laurel (Towne Center 14708 Baltimore Ave.), College Park (7419 Baltimore Ave.), George Mason University (4477 Aquia Creek Lane), and Williamsburg (New Town Shopping Center 5134 Main St.)

Get your pizza while it’s hot from 11am-10pm.

Lotsa Stone Fire Pizza

Lotsa will also be running the same deal at their location in Baltimore (Towson 319 York Road.) They will be selling any of their pies for $3.14 from 11am.-11pm. You can also try their new Neapolitan crust.

&pizza

Uber Eats is providing a promo code PIDAY19 to receive $3.14 off all &pizza deliveries from 3/13 – 3/17 and 1-800-Flowers.com is offering 20% off orders made on Pi Day using the promo code PI20.

Dangerously Delicious Pies

And if you want the classic pie, have no fear — Dangerously Delicious Pies is hosting a Pi happy hour from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday where you can get $1 off slices and $5 off whole pies. You also can enter for a chance to win a Baltimore Bomb Pie.

This story was written by WJZ intern Anna Lee Flaherty. Follow @Annaleeflaher19 on Twitter