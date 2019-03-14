



Baltimore Police are investigating a double shooting that happened late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of May Court around 12:01 a.m. Thursday for a shooting. Once there, they found 25-year-old Nicholas McPherson. He had been shot in the head and was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital. He died a short time later.

While officers were at the scene, they received a second call for a shooting that came out in the 1500 block of Mulliken Court. Police found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his left foot. He told officers he had also been shot in the 1400 block of May Court.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook