ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Hogan is calling on the Trump administration to reverse a decision to limit the number of visas available through the Temporary Non-Agricultural Workers Program.

The change had a severe impact on last year’s crab season.

Seafood-processing businesses in Maryland could only get a fraction of the visas they need to operate.

Gov. Hogan said the state’s $355 million seafood industry could not survive under those conditions for a second year.

