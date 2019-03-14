



Hundreds of students walked out of Montgomery County Schools Thursday morning in a push for stricter gun laws.

The students marched from Montgomery County to the White House and the Capitol.

17 minutes of silence were held for the 17 victims of the Parkland school shooting who were killed last February.

Along with calling for stricter gun laws, Thursday’s walkout also called for more access to background checks for guns.

