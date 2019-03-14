



Xavier Byrd was born with a syndrome that only 70 worldwide and 10 in America have.

He was only expected to live until the age of 2, but lived until the age of 7, nearly three times his life expectancy.

As Xavier grew, he enjoyed his parents’ passion for dressing him in exotic clothes and loud shoes. Now, his love for shoes lives on.

Xavier’s family regularly donates a van full of shoes to children with special needs at Xavier’s old daycare.

“Xavier is not going to be forgotten,” Adrianne Byrd, Xavier’s mother, said.

The selection is entirely donated by Xavier’s family.

“Every shoe in these pair of boxes have a tag on them that says, ‘Kicks For X,'” Andrew Byrd, Xavier’s father, said. “He picked up his shoe fetish from us.”

Xavier’s parents said that “Kicks For X” is a way for them to heal from the death of their son.

“I think it was a way to mourn and grieve, but to start the healing process,” Andrew Byrd said.

