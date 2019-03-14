



The man accused of killing a teacher aid in a botched attempt at witness retaliation is inching closer to a trial date.

Prosecutors said Davon Carter murdered a Baltimore woman in 2016, but his intended target was the woman’s neighbor.

Thursday, Carter spent the afternoon in court in front of two federal judges, as attorneys tried to fast track his case to trial.

Prosecutors believe that the victims neighbor was the intended target.

The hit stemmed from Latrina Ashburne’s special work with special agents in a murder case against Carter’s friend.

But prosecutors said that Carter gunned down the 41-year-old teacher’s assistant as she left home to go to work in June 2016.

Her murder perplexed neighbors who knew Ashburne as helpful and generous.

“A law abiding, you know upstanding citizen in the community, we just don’t understand why,” A neighbor said.

Attorneys also argued over evidence and detailed the day police first detained and questioned Carter.

The defense team claims that officers stopped and searched him without probable cause.

Last week, a second man was indicted for Ashburne’s murder, but Carter chose to go forward with his trial that will be in May.

