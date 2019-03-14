Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man is injured after a shooting in Northwest Baltimore earlier Thursday.
Officers responded to the 4100 block of Woodhaven Avenue for a report of a shooting.
Once there, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and leg.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was reportedly uncooperative with investigators.
Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
