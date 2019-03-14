  • WJZ 13On Air

Mayor Pugh, University of Maryland Medical System


BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s mayor is defending a deal to sell her self-published books for $100,000 to the University of Maryland Medical System, on whose board of directors she sits.

Board positions are unpaid, but The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that around a third of the board receives compensation through the hospital network’s contracts with their businesses. The Maryland Senate’s Finance Committee is considering a bill to bar the practice.

Pugh’s early Thursday statement says UMMS wanted to provide free “Health Holly: Exercising is Fun” books to 20,000 Baltimore students. The network purchased the books from Pugh’s company “at a modest cost of $5 each.” She says her company’s net profit was $20,000 in each year the network purchased the books, after production and shipping costs.

Pugh says she’s conformed with disclosure requirements.

Comments (2)
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:48 am

    SHAME ON YOU MAYOR CONFLICT OF INTEREST!! OUTLAW IT ASAP!!

    Reply
  2. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:51 am

    NO SURPRISE HERE THAT SHE IS PROFITING FROM A OBVIOUS CONFLICT OF INTEREST!! SMH AT THE CONSTANT CORRUPTION IN THIS CITY!!

    Reply

