ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Senate gave the go-ahead for John Hopkins to form an armed police force on its college and hospital campuses, The Baltimore Sun reports.

The final vote came out 42-2.

The two votes against the bill came from Baltimore Senator’s Jill Carter and Mary Washington.

“The police force for Johns Hopkins is only going to handle theft, it’s only going to handle burglary not any of the things where we could truly use support,” Washington told WJZ’s Pat Warren.

The bill puts armed officers on patrol around Johns Hopkins neighborhoods and has divided the Baltimore City Delegation and caused disputes between groups in and around the campus and hospital.

The bill now moves to the House of Delegates for consideration.

