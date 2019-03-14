



– Looking for a good deal?

Won’t have to go too far.

A Nordstrom Rack is set to open in Baltimore Thursday in Canton Crossing.

Nordstrom Rack, and off price retail division of Nordstrom, sells discounted name brand clothing and accessories.

It’s a part of the expansion of the shopping center down by the harbor that has anchor stores like Target, Harris Teeter and Old Navy.

Crunch Fitness, Sketchers will also be open soon.

A Petco recently opened in the shopping center as well.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook