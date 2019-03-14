



&pizza is celebrating their fourth annual Pi Day in a romantic way on March 14.

The pizza shop will be spreading the love by hosting over a dozen free nuptials, vow renewals, and commitment ceremonies for lucky pre-selected couples at select shops in DC.

They will also host the weddings in New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston.

But have no fear. If you’re not getting married on Pi Day, you can still get a sweet deal.

Uber Eats is providing a promo code PIDAY19 to receive $3.14 off all &pizza deliveries from 3/13 – 3/17 and 1-800-Flowers.com is offering 20% off orders made on Pi Day using the promo code PI20.

What started in 2016 with a couple expecting their second child within days of this year’s Pi Day has become an annual tradition celebrating love, inclusion, unity, and of course pizza.

&pizza executives have even been ordained to officiate the weddings.

Selected couples include high school sweethearts looking to renew their vows, couples affected by the government shutdown, a few online dating success stories and even a “tribe” member or employee at &pizza.

“Beyond the obvious pun of pi vs. pie, the ampersand in &pizza stands for connectedness, and what stronger connection is there than that of a marriage?” said Michael Lastoria, CEO, Co-Founder and Creative Director for &pizza. “We’re thrilled to be able to again offer deserving couples the opportunity to celebrate their union in a fun and festive manner that aligns with our brand mission.”

Couples were chosen for their stories- like Natacha and Kevin Pizzini who started dating on Pi Day.

The Pizzini’s celebrate the day it all began every year and even refer to themselves as “The Pizzas” due to it’s similarity in their last name.

Married in a courthouse wedding five years ago to keep finances down, they said the opportunity to renew their vows with a bigger celebration on a date with such significance felt like it was meant to be.

Traci Flemons and Chimemezue Anyanwu met through a mutual friend during a group lunch. The couple took an interest in &pizza when they took advantage of the company’s free pizza offer to furloughed workers during the shutdown and said that the inclusive and fun vibe of the shop, along with the personal connection, made it the perfect place to start their union.

Amanda Mesa and Rosemary Kim achieved a Tinder fairy-tale, a relationship that some may see as unconventional.

The duo met over a meal with no expectations, but instead found love. They said they are big believers in good food and company, and said they see tying the know at &pizza is a match made in pizza heaven.

Sarina Van Zyl and Nick Chan says food has always been an underlying criteria throughout their relationship. They originally met in their college’s dining hall, worked together at a restaurant, shared many plates for Nick’s Instagram food account, and the rest is history.

In addition to the above festivities that will be included in the venue, couples will also receive desserts from Milk Bar, flowers from 1-800 flowers, a Chandon Sparkling Rosé reception, a one year credit to &pizza from Uber Eats, balloons and décor from BASHESDC, as well as a DJ, photographer, and photo booth.

You can follow the love stories at #LoveAndPizza

This story was written by WJZ intern Anna Lee Flaherty. Follow @Annaleeflaher19 on Twitter