



The mild forecast of today and tomorrow is still right on track! The upper sixties. The smile is real. Not a whole lot more to say. And that is a good thing. The forecast this day, March 14th, “Pi Day” is a solid one. “Pi Day”…ya gotta love it. Let’s talk a little science.

3.14 is the ratio of a circles circumference to its diameter. In other words all the way around a circle divided by all the way across it. Pi is what makes a circle just that. Ya gotta love science. It is pretty exact. Just like at 32° fresh water freezes, and how at 66° all of Maryland will smile today.

A bit more science for ya. Actual science history and a bit of serendipity too. On this date Albert Einstein was born. His theory of relativity, E=MC2, defines our understanding of the Universe. On this day Physicist Steven Hawking passed away. His life was spent, essentially, trying to prove Einstein wrong. And in not being able to do so confirmed, and then added to the world of physics. On this date two of the most important men in science history came and went.

March 14th. And what we will remember is 66° and a fine afternoon. Both men would quite understand that. After all, they were only human. And probably enjoyed their slice of Pi, and even Pie too.

MB

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook