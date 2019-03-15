



U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake sentenced two members of the Trained To Go (TTG) gang Friday.

John Harrison, 28, of Baltimore, was sentenced to life and prison, and Linton Broughton, 25, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 30 years followed by five years of supervised release.

Both were sentenced for conspiring to participate in a drug distribution conspiracy and violent racketeering.

The racketeering conspiracy included eight murders, drug trafficking and witness intimidation.

Broughton and Harrison and their co-defendants were also convicted of drug distribution conspiracy involving heroin, marijuana and cocaine.

Harrison participated in five murders and a firearm recovered from Broughton was found to be used in four of those murders.

The remaining defendants convicted at the trial are all from Baltimore and face a maximum sentence of life in prison on the racketeering and drug conspiracies.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI Baltimore Safe Streets Violent Gang Task Force.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook