



A 22-year-old woman was shot in the head overnight in Baltimore.

Police responded to the unit block of Commerce Street around 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where she remains in serious, but stable condition.

She told police she got into a physical altercation with an unknown woman when she heard what sounded like a gunshot.

Citywide shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP

