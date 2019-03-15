



One car was struck after a CSX train derailed near the Howard Street Tunnel and the Streetcar Museum in Baltimore on Friday.

CSX Train Derails In Baltimore; Cars Hanging From Bridge

Baltimore City fire and police responded to the 1900 block of Falls Road where the freight train derailed at 3:27 p.m. on a bridge that carries the tracks over Falls Roads and Jones Falls. Fire officials said there are no injuries.

With the train derailment came power outages across Baltimore.

BGE was on the scene of the accident and said that there were 550 people without power following the train derailment.

A BGE official said that everyone who lost power had it back by 6:20 p.m.

