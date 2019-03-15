  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a commercial armed robbery and theft.

Police said the suspect was caught on store surveillance footage committing thefts in several boutiques in the Hampden area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

