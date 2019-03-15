



The body of a man was found in the Inner Harbor near Piers 5 and Piers 6 Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police discovered the body around 4:40 p.m. Friday.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook