Capital Gazette, Capital Gazette Shooting Trial, Jarrod Ramos


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The defense attorneys for accused Capital Gazette shooter Jarrod Ramos asked for an extension in the deadline for him to consider an insanity plea.

Ramos was charged with killing five people at the newspaper back in June 2018.

He wants 90 more days to go through all the evidence submitted by the prosecution in the last month.

The previous deadline was Friday.

