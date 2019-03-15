



A small dog named Florie was found with rubber bands tied around her mouth in Baltimore Thursday night.

According to Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS), animal control officers responded to a call around a little dog that was abandoned on the front stoop of a home in Baltimore.

When officers arrived they saw Florie dragging her pink leash behind her and immediately noticed something was wrong with her muzzle.

The muzzle was infected and she couldn’t open her mouth.

Florie had been abandoned the night before and was tied to a gate.

The dog was taken into a clinic and it was discovered she had rubber bands wrapped tightly, twice, around her mouth.

The band was so embedded into her skin it severed parts of her muzzle.

Based on her wounds and how emaciated she was, Florie had been living like this for some time.

“Florie has suffered cruelty and abandonment at the hands of the people she trusted to take care of her and love her unconditionally. Why anyone would want to restrict a dog from their natural behaviors of communicating or eating is unimaginable to us,” BARCS said in an emailed statement.

It is possible, Florie could lose her muzzle. BARCS is working to find a treatment plan that could save her life.

“Sweet Florie, you deserve the world and more, and we promise you nothing short of that for the rest of your days,” BARCS said. “There are humans who will treat you as family, and keep your needs close to their heart. Once you are fully healed, we are going to find them for you. Thank you for trusting us in what will be a long journey. ”

If you’d like to help in Florie’s care, donate to the Franky Fund.

