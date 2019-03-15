



A Hampstead man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison Friday for illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and a destructive device.

Christopher Taggart, 52, of Hampstead, Md., was convicted of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as illegal possession of a destructive device.

Taggart had lived in the basement area of a residence for 15 years and a detatched shed was built on the property in 2010.

Law enforcement seized 13 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and two improvised destructive devices.

All of the items were found in the basement and the shed on the property.

Law enforcement also seized several prohibited controlled substances from the basement area of the residence.

On Feb. 14, 1996, Taggart was convicted of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, carrying a handgun and possession of a pipe bomb and therefore prohibited from having firearms.

This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime.

