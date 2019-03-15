



Baltimore City College is a place where athletes announce which college or university they plan to attend, but for a member of the school’s debate team, it was important for her to announce her college plans in the same place.

Unique Palmer was awarded a full four-year scholarship to Towson University. She made the announcement in the school library.

“I came up with the idea of the signing ceremony,” she said. “Normally this is the room designated for athletes when they have their commitment days, but I didn’t think that just because they throw a ball around they were any more worthy of this room than I was.”

The four-year scholarship is valued at $32,000. Members of Unique’s family joined her for the ceremony.

“This is a day that I will never forget because its the first day in city history we’ve had a signing day for a non-athletic scholarship,” Palmer said.

The City College debate team has won three national championships and numerous other awards.

Palmer became interested when she was a freshman and came to a school open house where she saw all the trophies.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m so proud of Unique,” Patrick Daniels, director of speech and debate at Baltimore City College, said. “She has worked so hard and she has overcome so much in these past four years to keep striving and reaching her dreams.”

City College Principal Cindy Harcum said it was important for Unique to make the announcement in the school’s library.

“We wanted to support Unique so that students understand that athletics is not the only way to earn a contract signing for acceptance into college,” she said. “You can use your mind, you can analyze, reason and argue effectively and make your way into college as well.”

Unique Palmer plans to double major in political science and international studies when she enters Towson University.

“I feel as though I embody the meaning of honor to the one who earns,” Palmer said. “I have earned it. I worked really hard to come this far, and I’m not stopping now.”

Palmer will graduate from Baltimore City College in June.

