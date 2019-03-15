  • WJZ 13On Air

ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police Investigators have identified the skeletal remains found in Cecil County Sunday, March 10.

The identification of the deceased is Eric Stratt, 37, of Elkton, Md.

Physicians from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore made a positive identification based on medical and dental records.

The cause of Startt’s death has not yet been determined.

Stratt was reported missing to the Maryland State Police Wednesday, May 13, 2018.

Officials since worked to locate Stratt and investigate his disappearance.

Anyone with information to the investigation should contact police.

