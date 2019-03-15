



Baltimore Police are looking for 10-year-old Phillippia Delly. They believe he ran away from home.

Delly was last seen Thursday in the 2300 block of Elsinore Ave.

Delly was described as 4’6″ and 70 lbs. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, burgundy shirt, gray pants, and multi colored shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911.

