Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Police Department, Missing child, runaway child


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for 10-year-old Phillippia Delly. They believe he ran away from home.

Delly was last seen Thursday in the 2300 block of Elsinore Ave.

Courtesy: Baltimore Police

Delly was described as 4’6″ and 70 lbs. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, burgundy shirt, gray pants, and multi colored shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s