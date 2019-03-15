



The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple counties across Maryland.

Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County, Howard County and Prince George’s Counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30 p.m.

At 8:48 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Elkridge moving southeast at 30 mph.

Expected hazardous wind gusts of up to 60 mph and damaging winds that could cause some trees and large branches to fall.

