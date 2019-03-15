Thunderstorm Warning
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Syndicated, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple counties across Maryland.

Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County, Howard County and Prince George’s Counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30 p.m.

At 8:48 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Elkridge moving southeast at 30 mph.

Expected hazardous wind gusts of up to 60 mph and damaging winds that could cause some trees and large branches to fall.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s