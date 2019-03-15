  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police asked for the public’s help in identifying an individual as part of their investigation into several local burglaries.

The individual can be seen below:

Courtesy: Baltimore Police

Police said the burglaries occurred in the Pigtown community in south Baltimore.

Anyone with information should call the Southern District at 410-396-2499.

