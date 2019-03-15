Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police asked for the public’s help in identifying an individual as part of their investigation into several local burglaries.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police asked for the public’s help in identifying an individual as part of their investigation into several local burglaries.
The individual can be seen below:
Police said the burglaries occurred in the Pigtown community in south Baltimore.
Anyone with information should call the Southern District at 410-396-2499.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook