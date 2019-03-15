



Ravens Special Teams Coordinator Jerry Rosburg will retire in June, the team announced Friday.

Rosburg, 63, has worked with the Ravens for 11 seasons under Coach John Harbaugh. He said he’s retiring for personal reasons, not professional.

“Our days on this earth are limited,” Rosburg said.

Rosburg’s earned the reputation of being one of the best special teams in the NFL and has 40 years of coaching experience.

He’s been the special teams coordinator since 2001, starting with the Cleveland Browns, then the Atlanta Falcons before heading to the Ravens.

Assistant Special Teams coach Chris Horton will take over for Rosburg.

