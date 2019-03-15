  • WJZ 13On Air

HURLOCK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to the scene of a possible grenade located outside of a vacant home in Dorchester County Friday afternoon.

At around 2:45 p.m., troopers from the Easton Barrack responded to the 4700 block of Skeet Club Road in Hurlock, Md., after receiving a call for a report of a possible grenade.

The emergency call came from a home inspector working an inspection on the vacant home.

State Police immediately closed the roadway and secured the premises.

Neighbors were evacuated and a reverse 911 call was sent out to alert citizens.

A bomb technician from the Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to conduct a diagnostics test.

The test determined that there was no danger and that the grenade appeared to be made out of plastic material, like that of a toy.

A second reverse 911 call was sent out to alert citizens that there was no immediate danger.

