



Taye Diggs chose Baltimore as the stage to make his directorial debut.

The actor will be directing “Thoughts Of A Colored Man” by playwright Keenan Scott II.

“Set over a single day, this richly theatrical mosaic goes beyond the rhythms of the basketball court and the boisterousness of the barbershop to shed brilliant light into the hearts and minds of a community of men searching for their most triumphant selves,” the Center Stage website read.

The play was described as showing the “vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st Century.”

“Thoughts Of A Colored Man” will run from Oct. 10 to Nov. 10 and is one of six main stage shows for Center Stage’s 2019-20 season.

“I was so moved by what Keenan had to say and the imagery and his influence, his influences of slam poetry,” Diggs said in a video posted to YouTube.

The other five shows include:

“Miss You Like Hell” written by Quiara Alegría Hudes and directed by Rebecca Martínez. The music and lyrics were written by Erin McKeown. It will run from Sept. 12 – Oct. 13

“Men On Boats” written by Jaclyn Backhaus and directed by Jenny Koons. It will run from Nov. 29 – Dec. 22

“Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally” by Noah Diaz. It will run from Jan. 23 – Feb. 16.

“Where We Stand” by Donnetta Lavinia Grays and directed by Tamilla Woodard. It will run from March 19 – April 12.

“The Bacchae” by Euripides and directed by Mike Donahue. It will run from April 30 – May 24.

