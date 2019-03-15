



After a line of gusty showers, a cooler and drier, but mainly sunny weekend is on its way!

Temperatures peaked at near record levels Friday at BWI, reaching 78 degrees, the record is 82.

Saturday and Sunday we will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s!

By Monday morning with colder air in place, a few rain or snow showers are possible for a brief period in the morning.

Milder air will move our way next week, as the last days of winter fade away!

Have a nice weekend! Bob Turk

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook