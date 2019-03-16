



Baltimore delegates voted to kill a House bill that would allow school resource officers to carry guns inside of schools, The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Baltimore City House delegation voted against the bill, effectively killing it for this General Assembly session.

Before voting, the bill’s sponsor, Cheryl Glenn, urged her colleagues to support the measure.

She cited that school resource officers in every other jurisdiction in Maryland are allowed to carry guns inside schools.

This was Glenn’s second attempt this General Assembly session to pass the bill. She withdrew it in January after the Baltimore School Board unanimously voted to oppose the bill.

Brooke Lierman argued there’s little evidence to support that arming resource officers inside schools would make children safer.

Under current law, Baltimore City School resource officers are allowed to carry their guns while patrolling outside schools before and after class hours but are required to lock their guns in a secure location during the school day.

Baltimore is the only city in the district in Maryland with a sworn school police force.

The debate comes a little more than a month after a shooting at Frederick Douglass High School left one staff member injured.

Frederick Douglass High Staffer Hospitalized After Confronting Armed Suspect At The School’s Entrance

Maryland Senate Republicans are pushing for a bill that would require school resource officers to carry guns inside of schools, but it has no Democratic co-sponsors.

