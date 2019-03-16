



BWI launched its new partnership with Frontier Airlines Friday.

To celebrate the new partnership, Frontier Airlines is offering flights with fares as low as $49.

The services will include BWI to/from Denver and BWI to/ from Orlando.

The services to Denver have already started, but the services to Orlando will begin April 11.

Frontier Airlines released a statement with its new partnership with BWI:

“We are excited to be starting service and proud to bring our unique brand of Low Fares Done Right to BWI,” said Jonathan Freed, Director of Corporate Communications for Frontier Airlines. “Frontier is always looking for ways to make travel easier and more affordable, and our reimagined frequent flier program with family-friendly benefits and attainable elite status, as well as our reduced change fees – free if you make changes more than 90 days before you fly – plus our Kids Fly Free program are the latest examples of what we mean by Low Fares Done Right.”

BWI also released a statement with its new partnership with Frontier Airlines:

“We are pleased to welcome Frontier Airlines, which offers new opportunities for tourism and business development,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. A growing airline, Frontier offers excellent low fare service for local residents and visitors. New flights affirm the strength of our market, which remains very attractive for airline service.”

