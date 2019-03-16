



Harford County continues to rally around the family of Tripp Johnson, the 7-year-old boy who was killed in a 12-vehicle car crash.

2 Killed, Including 7-Year-Old-Boy, In 12-Vehicle Crash In Bel Air

Simmone Marsden is selling donuts at Looney’s Pub in Bel Air during its St. Patrick’s Day events.

“As a community, we should all be pulling together,” Marsden said. “We wanted to join all the other restaurants in the area and help out for a good cause.”

Tripp Johnson’s mom is still fighting for her life, but restaurants and stores across Bel Air have rallied around the family.

‘He Was Always A Nice Kid,’ Bel Air Community Gathers To Support Family Of Tripp Johnson

The local establishments have held fundraisers and raffles to offset medical costs.

“I’ve seen a lot of little stuff like this,” Adam Hendrick, a Bel Air resident, said. “It’s just really good to see the community come together and support someone in the local area.”

The fundraiser at Looney’s Pub will run through Sunday.