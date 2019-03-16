  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    01:35 AMMadam Secretary
    02:35 AMLeverage
    03:35 AMThe American Athlete
    04:00 AMPets.TV
    View All Programs
By Devin Bartolotta
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, bel air, Harford County, Local TV, Syndicated, Talkers, Tripp Johnson


BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County continues to rally around the family of Tripp Johnson, the 7-year-old boy who was killed in a 12-vehicle car crash.

2 Killed, Including 7-Year-Old-Boy, In 12-Vehicle Crash In Bel Air

Simmone Marsden is selling donuts at Looney’s Pub in Bel Air during its St. Patrick’s Day events.

“As a community, we should all be pulling together,” Marsden said. “We wanted to join all the other restaurants in the area and help out for a good cause.”

Tripp Johnson’s mom is still fighting for her life, but restaurants and stores across Bel Air have rallied around the family.

‘He Was Always A Nice Kid,’ Bel Air Community Gathers To Support Family Of Tripp Johnson

The local establishments have held fundraisers and raffles to offset medical costs.

“I’ve seen a lot of little stuff like this,” Adam Hendrick, a Bel Air resident, said. “It’s just really good to see the community come together and support someone in the local area.”

The fundraiser at Looney’s Pub will run through Sunday.

Devin Bartolotta

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s