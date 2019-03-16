  • WJZ 13On Air

Laurel, MD (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with an attempted kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl in Laurel.

Officers were called to the 8800 block of Cherry Lane around 6:30pm on Thursday for a report of a suspicious person.  The victim told officers that the suspect, Bernard Alexander the 3rd,  walked up to her while she was playing in her front yard and showed her some images on his phone.

Alexander then took the girls hand and led her away from the yard at which time several children in the neighborhood began yelling at him and the girls father began chasing him.

The suspect released the girl and began running away but the father was able to catch the man and hold him until police arrived.

Alexander is facing several charges including attempted Kidnapping.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Prince George’s County police at 301-699-2601.

