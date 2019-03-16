  • WJZ 13On Air

Baldwin, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating an armed robbery this morning involving a man wearing a unicorn costume.

Officers responded to the High’s store in the 13500 block of Long Green Pike around 5a.m. for a person dressed as a “unicorn” and armed with a crowbar.

Police were told the suspect fled the location in a silver car which officers located traveling the opposite direction on Glen Arm Road.    While officers were turning around and catching up the vehicle it was involved in a single vehicle accident in the 14200 block of Manor Road.

As a result of the crash, two people were transported to an area hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine their involvement with the robbery and and say the investigation is still active.

