



Baltimore County Police are investigating an unusual robbery this weekend.

A man dressed as a unicorn and armed with a crowbar robbed a High’s store in Baldwin.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday Baltimore County Police got a call from employees that they had been robbed.

“The details on the call noted that the suspect was dressed as a unicorn and had a crowbar as a weapon in the crime,” said Lt. Andrea Bylen.

Long Green Pike is a narrow, two-lane highway, and as the robbers were speeding away the police were heading in and they passed each other on the road.

“The suspect vehicle was fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, so much so the officers had a difficult time catching and locating that vehicle,” said Bylen.

Police found the car crashed in the 14200 block of Manor Road with two suspects still inside.

“They were immediately taken for treatment at the hospital,” said Bylen.

High’s is considered the neighborhood convenience store.

Eric Swanson is a customer.

“I’m right around the corner from it, so we frequent this place,” said Swanson. “It’s a safe neighborhood here, so the last place I ever thought of being robbed around here .”

Investigators are still collecting evidence.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook