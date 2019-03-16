



Baltimore City Police said that a body of a man was recovered from the Inner Harbor Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 900 block of Fells Street around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a body found in the water of the Inner Harbor.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

This is the second body recovered from the Inner Harbor in the past two days.

Body Of A Man Found In The Inner Harbor Friday, Police Say

Friday police found the body of a man in the Inner Harbor between Pier 5 and 6.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook