  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMCollege Basketball
    8:00 PMOne Night for One Drop: Imagined by Cirque du Soleil
    9:00 PMRansom
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Body found in Inner Harbor, Inner Harbor, Local TV, Syndicated, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police said that a body of a man was recovered from the Inner Harbor Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 900 block of Fells Street around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a body found in the water of the Inner Harbor.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

This is the second body recovered from the Inner Harbor in the past two days.

Body Of A Man Found In The Inner Harbor Friday, Police Say

Friday police found the body of a man in the Inner Harbor between Pier 5 and 6.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s