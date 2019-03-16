



Train services have been completely restored following Friday’s CSX derailment in Baltimore.

One car was struck Friday after a CSX train derailed near the Howard Street Tunnel and the Streetcar Museum in Baltimore, but there were no injuries.

Baltimore City fire and police responded to the 1900 block of Falls Road where the freight train derailed at 3:27 p.m. on a bridge that carries the tracks over Falls Roads and Jones Falls.

Three train cars were hanging off the tracks. A total of nine cars were derailed and fell two stories. The cars were empty, but normally hold building supplies like lumber.

Fire officials said it could have been much worse.

Officials also said they believe the freight train was on its way out of the city when it derailed.

One car, with a woman inside, was struck by a telephone pole after the train derailed, however, she was not injured.

An eyewitness named Cheryl told WJZ she heard when the pole struck the car.

She said the area is a popular destination for cyclist and she was following one when she heard the crash.

“I was in shock,” Cheryl said. ‘I didn’t really think of myself being smushed under there, I was like whoa, I’m lucky my car didn’t get hurt.”

She said the train derailment was slow-moving.

“It was like slowest, most graceful falling of a box car to the ground,” Cheryl added.

“The full circumstances related to the derailment of the CSX train are under investigation,” Mayor Catherine Pugh said. “We are, of course, grateful that there have been no injuries reported.”

The derailment occurred just blocks away from the Penn Station and in an area that’s a regularly busy part of town with businesses, restaurants and offices.

Some of the derailed train cars are leaning on the The Baltimore Streetcar Museum building, prevent more from falling off the tracks.

Russell, who is a Streetcar Museum member, said the derailment could have been worse if the cars that derailed were filled with cargo.

“It also looks like we have a safety issue because things are falling off of the cars. We’re going to have to pullback at least three more car lengths when the train is going over before we proceed in the future,” Russell said.

Another close up video of the train derailment in Baltimore. https://t.co/jaog6CcFTJ pic.twitter.com/c9vlxpUupX — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) March 15, 2019

Closeup video from the scene of the train derailment in Baltimore. https://t.co/jaog6CcFTJ pic.twitter.com/wOsWtP56na — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) March 15, 2019

Train inspectors were on the scene to investigate the cause of the derailment and also clear the tracks.

“Today at approximately 3:27 p.m. a CSX train derailed multiple rail cars near the Howard Street Tunnel in Baltimore. At this time no leaks, spills or injuries have been reported. CSX personnel are on site with local emergency management and will be evaluating actions to restore the site as quickly and safely as possible. Our main priority is the safety of the community, employees and emergency responders. We apologize for the disruption to the community. We will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves,” CSX issued a statement via Twitter.

Roads in the area were closed Falls Road prior to North Avenue has been shut down.

UPDATE: Several roads are closed in this immediate area. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) March 15, 2019

There were over 500 power outages following the train derailment, but BGE had it completely restored within a little less than three hours.

Officials said there weren’t any environmental impacts or hazards to the community.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook.