



One person was killed, another seriously injured after a crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.

State troopers said that at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to northbound MD 295 at West Nursery Road in Linthicum, for a report of motor vehicle crash.

The first car in the crash, a Nissan Maxima, was traveling north on MD 295 and for reasons unknown, rear-ended the second car, a Honda CRV. The force of the crash caused the second car to rear-end vehicle three, an Infinity 45, and caused both drivers to lose control, ending up resting on the highway guardrails.

Police said the Nissan was overturned, ejecting both occupants in the car.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Iana McDaniel, 21, of Baltimore was declared dead at the scene.

The other person ejected from the Nissan, identified as Shaz-Dominique A. Holsey, 23, of Baltimore, was takent o the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

The drivers of the Honda and the Infiniti were treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.

The cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation. Nothing has been ruled out at this time.

