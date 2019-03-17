



Police are investigating two shootings within 15 minutes of each other Sunday afternoon, one of which turned deadly.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Mount Street for a report of a shooting at around 12:45 p.m. When they arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Police responded 15 minutes later to the 1800 block of Rosedale for a report of a shooting in southwest Baltimore at around 1 p.m.

Once there, police found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in good condition.

Due to the victim being very uncooperative with investigators, suspect information is unknown at this time.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

