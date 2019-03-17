  • WJZ 13On Air

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they’ve arrested a landlord accused of disorderly conduct after throwing items out of a home during an illegal eviction.

The Cumberland Police Department said it responded Friday to a report of a disturbance.

Officers say that upon arriving they learned the landlord was attempting an illegal conviction, and they told her she couldn’t make someone move without a court order.

Police say the landlord, 50-year-old Miranda Fitzwater, began yelling at officers and throwing items out of the home. She said she continued the disturbance despite several warnings.

She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

A phone listing for Fitzwater was disconnected when a reporter called Saturday.

