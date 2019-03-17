



Baltimore County police are investigating a deadly, multi-vehicle crash on State Route 702 that happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said a car was heading west on 702 just past the exit to I-695 South, when it crossed over both lanes and collided with a guardrail.

The driver, 32-year-old Elbert Johns III was killed instantly, police said.

Moments later, a second car become stuck in the middle of the road after hitting debris from the previous crash, setting off a crash chain reaction that involved two more vehicles.

One of those drivers was taken to the hospital for injuries. Their identity and condition have not been released.

