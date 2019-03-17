  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Grenade, Hurlock, Local TV, Maryland


HURLOCK, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say that what appeared to be a grenade left at a vacant home may have been a toy.

Officers were called Friday about a possible grenade near the carport of a vacant home in Dorchester County.

Troopers came to the Hurlock home after they were called by an inspector working on the vacant home.

People were asked to remain in their homes until a bomb technician determined the object was inactive and made of plastic, like a toy.

Neighbors were then notified that there was no danger.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s