



Baltimore County Police are investigating after two people were found dead after a barricade situation Saturday night in Edgemere.

Police said they responded to a family disturbance in the 3000 block of Willow Avenue Saturday night, involving a suspect who was believed to be armed.

When police eventually entered the home, two adults were found dead.

The two adults were identified as Ami Lynn Garrison, 40, and Daniel Allen Doran, 41, both of the 3000 block of Willow Avenue.

Homicide detectives are still investigating.

