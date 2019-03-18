



For the second time in a single week, someone has been murdered on the same block in West Baltimore.

Baltimore City Police blocked off Appleton Street after a 27-year-old man was shot dead inside a house Monday afternoon.

“This is ridiculous, it’s beyond ridiculous,” said Fabion Duston, a Baltimore resident.

The family screamed when the body was wheeled out, in the same block where just a week before 18-year-old Taylor Davis was shot and killed.

Police Investigating Triple Shooting In West Baltimore

The new commissioner said it is too soon to say if both crimes are connected or a coincidence.

“Please call us right now and help us identify who would have done this so we can hold those people accountable so that we can stop the terror that’s happening on our streets,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Baltimore has seen at least 60 murders so far in 2019.

As the crime numbers climb, lawmakers in Annapolis don’t always agree on the best remedy.

“It is outrageous and unacceptable,” said Gov. Hogan.

On Monday, Gov. Hogan said lawmakers in Annapolis who represent Baltimore are not focusing on bills that would cut crime in the city.

“But if you’re a repeat violent offender, who continually gets arrested, committing violent crimes with a gun- you need to go to jail. Our legislators are voting against that,” Hogan said.

Delegate Nick Mosby, who represents parts of West Baltimore, said he is in favor of getting repeat offenders off the streets, but he also wants the state to support programs that will stop the violence before it happens.

“What we need to do is come together and drive the programs and go after the root causes of crime,” He said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook