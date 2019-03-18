  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old male was shot in the head and killed Sunday night in Baltimore.

Police said officers found him after responding to the 1500 block of West Fayette Street around 8:56 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after at 9:10 p.m., officers were notified of a walk-in shooting victim at a hospital.

A 32-year-old man had been shot in the thigh. He told police he was shot while walking in the area of Gilmore and West Fayette Street.

Investigators do believe the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information should contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

